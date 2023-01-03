Video
Former army chief's 'set-up' still active, alleges Imran

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

LAHORE, Jan 2: Former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday lashed out at the former army chief again, alleging that Qamar Javed Bajwa stabbed him in the back and that his "set-up" was still active in the establishment purportedly to stop the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) from coming back to power.
Speaking to reporters, the PTI chairman claimed that Bajwa "stabbed me in the back" but now he was expressing sympathies for him. Khan said the ex-chief was not interested in accountability of the corrupt which led to terse relations with him. "I felt the change of attitude in [retired] Gen Bajwa after he was given an extension and slowly I was hammered with a message that I should give up on the matter of accountability," he said.
Khan alleged that the former army chief had hired ex-envoy Hussain Haqqani for lobbying, who launched an "anti-defamation" campaign against him and promoted Bajwa in Washington.
Speaking about details of his last meeting with Bajwa, Imran Khan said the former army chief called him a "playboy". "In reply, I told him 'yes, I had been a playboy'." He also said the campaign to prove him as "anti-American" was launched from Pakistan, and whatever US official Donald Lu said was fed from Pakistan.    -DAWN







