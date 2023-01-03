Video
Tuesday, 3 January, 2023
Sports

Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games kick off

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

With the aim of ensuring more participation of the country's emerging young athletes in the sports field, the 'Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games 2023' has begun from Monday through the first phase of the competition (Inter: Upazila) at eleven districts across the country.
The districts are Joypurhat, Chandpur, Narsingdi, Nilphamari, Mymensingh, Kurigram, Rangamati, Barguna, Lakhshmipur, Noakhali and Chattogram. The first phase (Inter: Upazila) will continue till January 10.
On the first day, the district phase of the games inaugurated at MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram with Chattogram City corporation former Mayor AJM Nasir inaugurated the games as the chief guest.
Chattogram District Sports Association's (DSA) president and deputy commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman presided over the opening ceremony.
At Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh, Mymensingh deputy commissioner Mostafizur Rahman formally inaugurated the games as the chief guest while Rangamati DSA's karate sub-committee's convener Asish Kumar Chakma Nobo formally inaugurated the games in Rangamati.
At Narshigdi Mosleh Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium, Narshigdi district's deputy commissioner and DSA's president Abu Nayeem Mohammad Maruf Khan formally inaugurated the games as the chief guest.
While at Noor Uddin Noyon, MP, of Lakhshmipur-2 constituency and general secretary of district Awami League, formally inaugurated the games in Lakhshmipur district.
Lakhshmipur's deputy commissioner Md. Anwar Hossain Akondo presided over the inauguration ceremony.
At Barguna Stadium, Barguna's deputy commissioner and DSA's president Habibur Rahman formally inaugurated the games while Kurigram deputy commissioner Md. Saidul Arif inaugurated the games in Kurigram district stadium.
The competition of Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games has also begun at Sheikh Russel Mini Stadium in Nilphamari.
Nilphamari's deputy commissioner Pankaj Ghosh inaugurated the games as the chief guest.
The youth Games also begun in Chandpur district two days before the formal kick off with Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni will inaugurate the district phase match on January 4 at Chandpur district Stadium.    -BSS


