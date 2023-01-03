Video
Ten matches of first round today

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Sports Reporter

Men's Nat'l HandballA total of ten matches of the second stage of the first round in the Exim Bank 33rd Men's National Handball Competition are to be played today (Tuesday) at the Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka. The District Sports Association (DSA) teams will be participating in these matches on this day from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Mymensingh DSA will face Feni DSA in the first match of the day. Chuadanga will meet Barguna, while Panchagarh will meet Narayanganj, Gopalganj will meet Bagerhat, Rajshahi will meet Bagura, Jashore will meet Madaripur, Faridpur will meet Sherpur, Mymensingh will meet Barguna, and Chuadanga will take on Feni. Sunamganj will meet Narayanganj in the last match of the day.
The national competition is arranged by the Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) with financial support from Exim Bank Ltd. Earlier on Saturday, the 33rd edition of the competition was inaugurated at the same venue.


