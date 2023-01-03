Video
Miraz keen to start WC preparation from BPL

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Sports Reporter

The 9th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is going to kick start from January 6 and all the franchises are busy with last minutes sweating before the most rigorous domestic event in Bangladesh. Mehidy Miraz, one of the combatant of mighty Fortune Barishal, also a key member of Bangladesh national team, wants to take the BPL as the preparatory platform for the forthcoming ODI World Cup.
"We have a big event in 2023," Miraz told journalists on Monday during his practice session for the FBs. "The World Cup".
"We certainly have to prepare World Cup centric plan," he continued.
The forthcoming ODI World Cup will take place in the last quarter of the year and neighbouring nation India will host the mega event. Bangladesh will play at least seven tournaments to take part before the World Cup. Reminding the recent achievements, Miraz express his believe that the continuity of recent success in the forthcoming series will boost them during the World Cup.
He said, "India will host the World Cup, before which we have too many matches and series. If we start preparation from now, it'll be good for us. We have to carry on the continuity of our recent performances".
"I must prepare myself according to the target so that I can improve more," the all-rounder revealed his World Cup goal.
The BCB wants to appoint Russell Domingo's successor before the England's tour of Bangladesh in March. Miraz, believes that the combination of individual inputs and coach's plan is very important for successes. He emphasizes on domestic events for individual workouts.
In this regard he said, "We have to strengthen our basics and strengths. We will work on our weakness during domestic competitions and then the new coaches will set their plans accordingly. We'll share our thoughts with them, our likes and weaknesses. It's a matter of combination".
Sri Lanka origin coach Chandika Hathurusinghe, who coached Bangladesh earlier, is on top of the BCB's choices as next head coach. During his past stint, Miraz made his debut as a national player and Hathurusinghe liked Miraz much. The former Bangladesh Under-19 skipper thinks that he is a performer first and a coach only likes a player when he performs.
"I made my debut under him but at the end of the day, I am performer. If I can't perform, I'll not be able to play for the team, whoever the coach is. Coach only likes a player when he performs," Miraz explained.
Barishal are one of the strongest title claimants of this year BPL with bulk amount of national and overseas star players. Miraz is confident about becoming champion this year.
"We have a very good team. Shakib Al Hasan is here, who played for the franchise last year too. Mahmudullah Riyad, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed and I are here. So, too many national players are in the tent. Hopefully, we'll be the champions. It'll be my sixth BPL appearance and played final twice but still I never tasted championship glory. I am optimistic that this year, we'll be the champions," he ended.


