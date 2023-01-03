BGB, BSF to stop border killings, says BGB DG

BRAHMANBARIA, Jan 2: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Major General Shakil Ahmed on Monday assured that the border guard forces of Bangladesh and India will jointly stop border killings.

"Border killings are unexpected. We will stop them collectively. There is no lack of cordiality between BGB and BSF on this matter," he said while distributing blankets among the destitute people at Kalikacchho School ground in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria on Monday.

BGB's northeast region unit distributed the blankets to 500 people of Sarail upazila on the day.

Earlier, the DG visited the winter trial of the local BGB forces in the area.

Regarding the suspension of the construction work of Akhaura immigration building due to BSF's obstruction, the BGB chief said, "We (BGB) or the BSF do any development activities within 150 yards of the border based on mutual agreement. The construction work at Akhaura will resume soon. We are discussing the matter. The reason behind the suspension has been resolved."

Mentioning that about 4,000 winter clothes have been distributed in Sarail region, Shakil Ahmed said the BGB has provided health services to 6,500 people in the area.

Brigadier General Shahidul Islam, commander of the northeast region; and Lt. Colonel Syed Arman Arif, commanding officer of the 25th battalion, were present among others.