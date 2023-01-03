Video
DU researchers develop fast diagnostic method to detect black fever

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Tausiful Islam

A group of researchers of Dhaka University (DU) has developed a new molecular diagnostic method that is fast and effective in detecting black fever.
Head of the research team Prof Md Manjurul Karim of Microbiology Department of the university revealed the newly developed method in a press conference at Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom on Monday.
Prof Manjur said the previous diagnosis of this disease was done by Immunochromatographic test of blood and tissue of bone marrow, liver, spleen, lymph node through microscope. That has low diagnostic specificity and carries the risk of severe bleeding during tissue collection.
"Several Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based diagnosis methods have been introduced in the last decade. However, this process is more effective in diagnosis than previously used methods. Blood, bone marrow, liver, spleen, lymph node tissue samples are used in these processes," he added.
He said, "Since several studies have already demonstrated the presence of Leishmania bodies, we attempted to detect black fever using real-time PCR technology using urine samples."
Describing the new method, he said, "The presence of the parasite was determined by real time PCR using urine samples collected from black fever patients. The test results were verified by comparing blood samples from the same set of patients. Also, this real-time PCR-based black fever diagnostic test was applied to bone-marrow samples collected from black fever patients participating in a previous study."
The researchers found that the real-time PCR-based test demonstrated 100 per cent sensitivity in detecting parasites in urine, blood, and previous bone marrow samples.
Prof Manjur claimed that this molecular diagnostic method based on real time PCR is completely accurate and a patient-friendly method for the detection of black fever.
He said, "Through the use of the method, it is possible to quickly identify black fever, which is very important for the fast treatment of the patient and cure of the disease."
The researchers hoped that the use of this approach will take Bangladesh a step closer to eliminating black fever, one of the goals set by the World Health Organisation to eliminate neglected tropical diseases by 2030.
According to the findings of the research team, the real-time-PCR is capable of identifying disease with greater accuracy and certainty in one step compared to the conventional PCR and nested PCR-based techniques.
This is the first instance in the Indian subcontinent of using urine as a clinical sample of black fever done at the Department of Microbiology of the Dhaka University. Its results were published in the world-renowned journal Plus Global Public Health.
Prof Manjur expressed hope that this research will have a significant impact on the elimination of black fever in the country and outside the country.


« PreviousNext »

