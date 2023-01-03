Video
Gono Forum to take part in simultaneous movement: Montu

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Staff Correspondent

Gano Forum, led by Mustafa Mohsin Montu, on Monday announced to participate in the anti-government simultaneous movement to be held by BNP and like-minded parties on January 11.
Montu made the remarks while addressing a press briefing after a meeting with the leaders of BNP's Liaison Committee formed for the coordination of the collective movement.
Montu said, "We are joining the ongoing collective movement from today (Monday). On January 11, we will inform the media about the location of our programme. We call upon all regardless of party affiliation to participate in this movement."







