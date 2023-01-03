Video
Implementation of 27-point programme to free BD from fascist stigma: Khasru

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Staff Correspondent

BNP Standing Committee member Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain speaking at the 44th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chatra Dal at BNP Central office at Naya Paltan on Monday. photo : Observer

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said on Monday that implementation of 27-point of BNP would free Bangladesh from Awami League's fascist stigma.
Speaking at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) organised by the University Teachers Association of Bangladesh (UTAB) he said, "The fascist government knows that it is in power without peoples mandate, that is why it wants to stay in power by torturing and killing leaders and activists of the opposition."
He described BNP's 27-points programme as a milestone in the nation's history.
"Awami League will never be able to implement these demands because it does not want to restore  the rights of the people," he said, adding "Only BNP can restore the rights of the people."
Khasru said that by implementing the 27-point programme Bangladesh can free itself from the fascist stigma.
"The people spontaneously participated in our anti-government movement and took the stand against the government." he said,  
He said that in the face of popular protest the fall of the government was a matter of time.
He said, "On implementation of 10-point demand would depend the defeat of Awami League government in election. I urge all the people who want to restore democracy in the country to stand by  BNP to establish peoples government in the country."
Khasru urged BNP leaders and activists to take the preparations to restore democracy in the country.
He said that the students would be in the forefront in coming movement for restoration of democracry.
He said, "Sacrifice of life never went vain, we are ready to sacrifice our lives to restore democracy."  
Khasru said that in last 15 years, Awami League government killed over 1,000 BNP leaders  and activists, it was behind enforced disappearance 600 others and jailed 37 lakh BNP leaders and activists.
Chharta Dal celebrated its founding anniversary through a  two-day programme.
In the morning, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, a member of the BNP Standing Committee along with Chhatra Dal leaders, paid tributes to Ziaur Rahman's grave at  Sher Bangla Nagar.
Chatra Dal celebrated its founding anniversary at districts and upazilas.







