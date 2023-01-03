Video
12 get life term for killing trader in Bogura

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Staff Correspondent

A court in Bogura on Monday sentenced 12 people to life term imprisonment in connection with a case filed over the killing of dish trader Ranju Sardar in 2012.
The court also fined Tk 20,000 for each and they have to suffer six months more imprisonment in case of default of fine money.
Bogura's Additional District and Sessions Judge Habiba Mondal delivered the order after concluding the judicial proceedings of the case in presence of five accused. The other seven convicts are on the run while the rest one has already died in the meantime.
Those who were received sentences are - Raju Sheikh, Ripon Sheikh, Ainul Islam, Khaybar Ali, Ekram Hossain, Riju Sheikh, Rabu Sheikh, Sirajul Islam, Azgar Ali, Ashraful Islam, Mahfuzar Rahman and Jinnah Pramanik.
Five convicts who were behind bar are - Sirajul Islam of Bandighi area in Bogura Sadar, Md. Jinnah, Ashraful Islam of Nishindara area and Mahfuzar Rahman and Azgar Ali of Jhopgari.
The absconding convicts are - Raju Sheikh, Ripon Sheikh, Riju Sheikh, Rabu Sheikh, Ainul Islam, Khaybar Ali and Ekram Hossain of Bara Kumira of Sadar's Bandighi area.
After the verdict, the court ordered police to send the convicts to jail.
On July 7 in 2012, Ranju, a resident of the Barakumira area of Sadar, was hacked to death with a sharp weapon due to prior enmity.
After the killing incident victim father Azhar Ali filed a case against 13 people at the Sadar police station.







