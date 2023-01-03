19 pvt ICDs lose Tk 200cr for recession, Ukraine war: BICDA

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 2: Nineteen private Inland Container Depots (ICDs) have been facing trouble due to world recession, Russia-Ukraine war and permission for handling of only 38 import items.

"We have incurred a loss around Tk200 crore during the 2022 calender year," Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association (BICDA) President Nurul Qayyum Khan confirmed the Daily Observer.

He attributed the reason for loss in 2022 to world recession, Russia-Ukraine war.

Pointing to the permission for handling 38 import items by the Private ICDs, BICDA president demanded the permission for handling of more Import items by the off-dock ICDs.

Nurul Qayyum hoped that the private ICDs would be turned into a booming industry in the country with the permission for handling of more import items.

"Nineteen private ICDs handled 65,430 TEUs of containers including both import and export in 2022 less than the previous year," Ruhul Amin Chowdhury, Secretary of BICDA told the Daily Observer.

He said 19 private ICDs hanlded a total of 10.12 lakh TEUs of containers in 2021 while they had handled 9.46 lakh TEUs of containers in 2022.

"The handling of containers saw a declining trend during the last four months of the 2022."

"Besides, the Chattogram Port handled around 30 per cent of 38 import items permitted for off-docks only which also one of the cause for loss of the private ICDs," Ruhul Amin said.

Presently, the 19 ICDs have storage capacity of 76,000 TEUs of containers. The 19 existing ICDs, also known as off-docks, handle almost 95 per cnet of export goods for shipments and 38 types of import goods, including food items like rice, wheat, mustard seed, chickpeas and pulses.

The ICDs work to help ease congestion at the Chattogram Port and facilitate quick clearance of full container loads of cargo by allowing unloading or delivery from outside the port area.

The Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association claimed that they had already an investment of Tk10,000 crore and about 20,000 people work at these ICDs. At present, to build a new ICD involves a minimum of Tk500 crore.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) sources said that the existing ICDs had been struggling to cope with the current growth of exports in the readymade garment sector. As the quantity of goods sent to depots from different factories increases during the Eid seasons, the queue of covered vans on the road carrying goods becomes longer. Businesses have to wait for more than 10 days to unload goods from a truck.

Meanwhile, two new more private Inland Container Depots (ICDs), costing around Tk800 crore, will be launched in 2024, easing the pressure of containers and facilitating the country's import-export trade.

The Anchorage Containers Depot is going to be constructed in South Kattali area, 10km away from Chattogram Port, while Dhaka-based AGC Group has invested in Bay Link Containers Depot in Barabkunda area of Sitakunda, 35km away from the port.

The two new private ICDs will increase the country's capacity of storing containers to 88,000 TEUs.











