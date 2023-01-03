Workplace accidents: 1034 workers die in 2022

A total of 1034 workers died in workplace accidents while 1,037 others were injured across Bangladesh in 2022, a new report said on Monday.

The report by the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS), however, said that the incidents of casualties decreased by 2 percent last year compared with 2021. It said a total of 135 workers died due to 'repression" at work, and 155 others were injured.

There were 196 incidents of workers' unrest, and of them 115 were in the apparel sector, the report said.

The BILS has prepared the survey report based on reports published in different newspapers in 2022.

According to the report, 499 casualties or 48 percent of the deaths, happened in the transport sector, which is the highest in a single-sector count.

-UNB














