NARAIL, Jan 2: Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Monday distributed warm clothes among cold-hit people in Narail district.At the Modhumoti Army camp at Lohagora of the district, warm clothes were distributed among 3000 families of poor people.Besides, Bangladesh Army conducted free medical campaign for providing treatment facilities to the people. -BSS