BCC holds job fair for specially-abled persons Jan 7

The Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) of the ICT Division of Bangladesh is going to organize a Job Fair for the employment of specially-abled persons or persons with disabilities.

Meanwhile, the submission of the resume/CV of the job candidates who are willing to participate in the fair has been started.

The Job fair will be organized at the office building of the NGO Affairs Bureau in Agargaon, Dhaka on Saturday, January 7 next. Interested job seekers, specially-abled persons or disabled job candidates can submit CV or resume through the link: https://emporia.bcc.gov.bd/jobportal/job-fair .

So far, about 400 CVs have been submitted. Among them, those who have IT skills will be selected. It is mentioned that since 2011 ICT training for the disabled has been started free of cost through BCC. The Job Fairs are being organized since 2015 with the participation of jobseekers and employers for the employment of disabled persons who have received ICT training. So far, about 800 ICT-skilled persons with disabilities have been employed at previous Job Fairs till now, said Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Manager (Systems) and Coordinator of Job Fair 2023 Md. Golam Rabbani.

ICT-based organizations belonging to different trade bodies or associations are participating in this fair. Notable among these are Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS), e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB), Bangladesh Association of Contact Center and Outsourcing (BACCO), Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB), Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS), Cyber Cafe Owners Association of Bangladesh (CCOAB), Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Internet Service Providers of Bangladesh (ISPAB), Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS) and Cyber Cafe Owners Association of Bangladesh (CCOAB) are member ICT-based organizations.

This time, the organizing authority hopes that it will be possible to provide jobs to more than a hundred persons with disabilities through this fair. The organization named Centre for Services and Information on Disability (CSID) is supporting as the partner of the fair.














