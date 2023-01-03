Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 January, 2023, 11:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BCC holds job fair for specially-abled persons Jan 7

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Desk

The Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) of the ICT Division of Bangladesh is going to organize a Job Fair for the employment of specially-abled persons or persons with disabilities.
Meanwhile, the submission of the resume/CV of the job candidates who are willing to participate in the fair has been started.
The Job fair will be organized at the office building of the NGO Affairs Bureau in Agargaon, Dhaka on Saturday, January 7 next. Interested job seekers, specially-abled persons or disabled job candidates can submit CV or resume through the link:  https://emporia.bcc.gov.bd/jobportal/job-fair .
So far, about 400 CVs have been submitted. Among them, those who have IT skills will be selected. It is mentioned that since 2011 ICT training for the disabled has been started free of cost through BCC. The Job Fairs are being organized since 2015 with the participation of jobseekers and employers for the employment of disabled persons who have received ICT training. So far, about 800 ICT-skilled persons with disabilities have been employed at previous Job Fairs till now, said Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Manager (Systems) and Coordinator of Job Fair 2023 Md. Golam Rabbani.
ICT-based organizations belonging to different trade bodies or associations are participating in this fair. Notable among these are Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS),  e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB), Bangladesh Association of Contact Center and Outsourcing (BACCO), Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB), Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS), Cyber Cafe Owners Association of Bangladesh (CCOAB), Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Internet Service Providers of Bangladesh (ISPAB), Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS) and Cyber Cafe Owners Association of Bangladesh (CCOAB)  are member ICT-based organizations.
This time, the organizing authority hopes that it will be possible to provide jobs to more than a hundred persons with disabilities through this fair. The organization named Centre for Services and Information on Disability (CSID) is supporting as the partner of the fair.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan hikes wheat flour price by 62pc in utility stores
BCC holds job fair for specially-abled persons Jan 7
Stocks fall for 2nd day on selling pressure
66pc taxpayers fail to submit returns by Jan 1 deadline
JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank seek dismissal of lawsuits
BWDB appoints Engr Md Nurul Islam as ADG
Abdullah Sazzad joins BADC as Chairman
RAKUB gets new Deputy Managing Director


Latest News
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use
Biman to be smart airline in 'Smart Bangladesh': CEO
EU, Beijing heading for collision over China’s COVID crisis
UK all-party parliamentary group meets Speaker
LDA to take part in BNP's anti-govt movement
Life insurance official cushed under train in Khilgaon
BPL 2023: Ticket prices for first phase revealed
Two children killed in Kashmir blast day after four gunned down
BGB man kills himself with service weapon in Satkhira
Sheikh Hasina's resignation a must for free, fair elections: Gayeshwar
Most Read News
12 kg LPG cylinder price slashed by Tk 65
Technical glitch delays metro rail ticket sale at Agargaon station
Armed attack on Mexican prison leaves 14 dead
Workplace accidents: 1034 workers died in 2022
New York legalizes human composting after death
Bangladesh envoys asked to respond anti-state propaganda spontaneously
Ice, Yaba worth Tk 5cr recovered in Teknaf
Ukraine reports more Russian drone attacks
Keep serving people to sustain public trust: PM
HC grants bail to Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas in Nayapaltan cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft