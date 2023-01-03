Video
Home Business

Stocks fall for 2nd day on selling pressure

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Stocks fell for the second day on Monday as the dominant small investors continued to sell their shares mainly of IT sector, pulling down the indices in both the bourses -- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
At the end of the day's trade, DSES - the lead index of DSE - shed 17.49 points or 0.28 per cent to 6,177. The Shariah-based DSEX declined 4.57 points or 0.33 per cent to 1,351 while the blue-chip lost DS30 2.17 points or 0.09 per cent to 2,191.
Meanwhile, the turnover slid further to Tk 146 crore on Monday from Tk 174.4 crore on Sunday.
Of the issues traded, 7 advanced, 158 declined, and 164 remained unchanged.
Orion Pharma has come to the top of trading in DSE. Tk 9.88 crore shares of the company were traded. Munnu Ceramics is second in the transaction list. The shares of the company were traded for Tk 8.39 crore.
Intraco CNG has risen to the third position in the top list of transactions by exchanging shares worth Tk 7.97 crore. Other companies in the top list of transactions include Anwar Galvanizing, Orion Infusion, C-Pearl, Bashundhara Paper, Chartered Life, Genex Infosys and Monospool.
The share price has increased the most on this day, according to DSE sources of Islamic Commercial Insurance.
The closing price of Islamic Commercial Insurance on Sunday was Tk 30.90 on the previous working day. After trading on Monday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 33.90. The share price of the company increased by Tk 32 or 9.70 per cent. Among the other companies that emerged in the top list of price increase in DSE were Shahjalal Islami Bank 1.06 per cent, One Bank 0.98 per cent, Bangladesh General Insurance 0.31 per cent, Islami Bank 0.30 per cent.
Orion Infusion's share price has fallen the most on this day.
The closing price of Orion Infusion on Sunday was Tk 530.80 on the previous working day. After trading on Monday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 491. The share price of the company has decreased by Tk 39.80 or 7.49 per cent.
Other top losers on the DSE include Monospool Paper 7.06 per cent, Munnu Ceramics 6.60 per cent, Kohinoor Chemical 5.66 per cent, Anwar Galvanizing 5.45 per cent, ADN Telecom 5.16 per cent, Gemini Seafood 4. 60 per cent, Intraco CNG 4.51 per cent, Amara Technology 4.35 per cent and Amara Networks 4.17 per cent.
At the CSE the overall index CASPI decreased by 32 points to 18,261 points. 147 institutions participated in the transaction on CSE. Among these institutions, the prices of 7 increased, 51 decreased and 89 remained unchanged. Shares and units worth Tk 6.12 crore.


