66pc taxpayers fail to submit returns by Jan 1 deadline

About 66 per cent of the country's 82.50 lakh income taxpayers failed to submit their income tax returns by January 1 deadline, according to an official of the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

The official said about 27.50 lakh taxpayer identification number holders submitted their income tax returns, however, the process of finalising the report of the total number of return submissions was yet to be completed.

NBR second secretary on tax monitoring and coordination Md Shajidul Islam told: they were gathering information from tax offices across the country.

In Bangladesh, about 31 percent tax payers submitted their return annually while the return compliance rate was 71 percent in India, 33 percent in Pakistan, 88 per cent in Sri-Lanka, 72 per cent in Nepal and 44 per cent in Bhutan.

He said, 'Individual taxpayers who failed to submit their returns in time can submit their returns without facing penalty if they apply to the revenue authority for time extension and the process will continue up to June 30.'

The NBR has a target to boost tax return compliance rate to over 40 percent of the total TIN holders for the current financial year. Of the total return submissions, about 74 percent were from capital Dhaka, 16 percent from Chattogram and 11 percent from all over the country, he said.

According to NBR, the number of TIN holders has increasing by 30 percent while the income tax returns submission compliance rates are dropping by 11.4 per cent annually. About 26 lakh TIN holders submitted their income tax return for the financial year 2021-22.

Compared with other South Asian countries, tax return compliance rate in Bangladesh is still the lowest, according to Research and Policy Integration for Development.

About 10 lakh TIN holders submitted their returns in FY14, 11.5 lakh in FY15, 12 lakh in FY16, 13 lakh in FY17, over 15 lakh in FY18, over 18 lakh in FY19, 20 lakh in FY20, 22 lakh in FY21 and about 26 lakh in FY22.

According to NBR, 33 lakh of the total 1.16 crore people of the country who have the ability to pay taxes are still out of the tax net.

To promote the tax return compliance practices among tax payers, the government in current financial year 2022-23 made submission of return filing proof mandatory for 40 types of services.

According to Income Tax Act, individual taxpayers can submit their return file from July 1 to November 30, but NBR extended the time to one month to promote the taxpayers.

The NBR also extended the deadline for income tax return submission till January 1, 2023 as December 30 and 31, 2022 was weekly holidays.











