Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 January, 2023, 11:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

66pc taxpayers fail to submit returns by Jan 1 deadline

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Correspondent

About 66 per cent of the country's 82.50 lakh income taxpayers failed to submit their income tax returns by January 1 deadline, according to an official of the National Board of Revenue (NBR).
The official said about 27.50 lakh taxpayer identification number holders submitted their income tax returns, however, the process of finalising the report of the total number of return submissions was yet to be completed.
NBR second secretary on tax monitoring and coordination Md Shajidul Islam told: they were gathering information from tax offices across the country.
In Bangladesh, about 31 percent tax payers submitted their return annually while the return compliance rate was 71 percent in India, 33 percent in Pakistan, 88 per cent in Sri-Lanka, 72 per cent in Nepal and 44 per cent in Bhutan.
He said, 'Individual taxpayers who failed to submit their returns in time can submit their returns without facing penalty if they apply to the revenue authority for time extension and the process will continue up to June 30.'
The NBR has a target to boost tax return compliance rate to over 40 percent of the total TIN holders for the current financial year. Of the total return submissions, about 74 percent were from capital Dhaka, 16 percent from Chattogram and 11 percent from all over the country, he said.
According to NBR, the number of TIN holders has increasing by 30 percent while the income tax returns submission compliance rates are dropping by 11.4 per cent annually. About 26 lakh TIN holders submitted their income tax return for the financial year 2021-22.
Compared with other South Asian countries, tax return compliance rate in Bangladesh is still the lowest, according to Research and Policy Integration for Development.
About 10 lakh TIN holders submitted their returns in FY14, 11.5 lakh in FY15, 12 lakh in FY16, 13 lakh in FY17, over 15 lakh in FY18, over 18 lakh in FY19, 20 lakh in FY20, 22 lakh in FY21 and about 26 lakh in FY22.  
According to NBR, 33 lakh of the total 1.16 crore people of the country who have the ability to pay taxes are still out of the tax net.
To promote the tax return compliance practices among tax payers, the government in current financial year 2022-23 made submission of return filing proof mandatory for 40 types of services.
According to Income Tax Act, individual taxpayers can submit their return file from July 1 to November 30, but NBR extended the time to one month to promote the taxpayers.
The NBR also extended the deadline for income tax return submission till January 1, 2023 as December 30 and 31, 2022 was weekly holidays.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan hikes wheat flour price by 62pc in utility stores
BCC holds job fair for specially-abled persons Jan 7
Stocks fall for 2nd day on selling pressure
66pc taxpayers fail to submit returns by Jan 1 deadline
JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank seek dismissal of lawsuits
BWDB appoints Engr Md Nurul Islam as ADG
Abdullah Sazzad joins BADC as Chairman
RAKUB gets new Deputy Managing Director


Latest News
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use
Biman to be smart airline in 'Smart Bangladesh': CEO
EU, Beijing heading for collision over China’s COVID crisis
UK all-party parliamentary group meets Speaker
LDA to take part in BNP's anti-govt movement
Life insurance official cushed under train in Khilgaon
BPL 2023: Ticket prices for first phase revealed
Two children killed in Kashmir blast day after four gunned down
BGB man kills himself with service weapon in Satkhira
Sheikh Hasina's resignation a must for free, fair elections: Gayeshwar
Most Read News
12 kg LPG cylinder price slashed by Tk 65
Technical glitch delays metro rail ticket sale at Agargaon station
Armed attack on Mexican prison leaves 14 dead
Workplace accidents: 1034 workers died in 2022
New York legalizes human composting after death
Bangladesh envoys asked to respond anti-state propaganda spontaneously
Ice, Yaba worth Tk 5cr recovered in Teknaf
Ukraine reports more Russian drone attacks
Keep serving people to sustain public trust: PM
HC grants bail to Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas in Nayapaltan cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft