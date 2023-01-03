Video
Business

JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank seek dismissal of lawsuits

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Jan 2: JPMorgan Chase & Co and Deutsche Bank AG asked a US judge to dismiss lawsuits by women who accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, and said the banks enabled and ignored red flags about the late financier's sex trafficking.
The banks in papers filed on Friday night in Manhattan federal court said they did not participate in or benefit from sex trafficking by their former client and that the unnamed women failed to allege violations of a federal anti-trafficking law.
The banks also said they had no duty to protect the women from Epstein and did not cause his abuses, requiring the dismissal of claims under a new law in New York that lets abuse victims sue even if statutes of limitations have expired.
"Jane Doe 1 is a survivor of Epstein's sexual abuse, and she is entitled to justice," but filed meritless claims against the "wrong party," JPMorgan said in its filing.    -Reuters


