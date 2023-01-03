BWDB appoints Engr Md Nurul Islam as ADG



Engineer Md Nurul Islam Sarkar has joined the post of Additional Director General (DG) of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) on Sunday. Prior to joining the current post, he served as Chief Engineer (Barishal zone) of BWDB, says a press release.Nurul Islam obtained his B.Sc in Civil Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) in 1987. He joined the BWDB in 1988 as Assistant Engineer.In his long career, he has been responsible for design, planning, monitoring, hydrology, river bank conservation, irrigation, flood control and drainage projects implementation, management and maintenance at BWDB's headquarters and field level offices.During his long service of 35 years in Bangladesh Water Development Board, he participated in various seminars and training programmes at home and abroad.