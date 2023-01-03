

Abdullah Sazzad joins BADC as Chairman

He was appointed as the chairman of BADC as per the order of President Abdul Hamid on 29 December, says a press release.

Abdullah Sazzad joined Bangladesh Civil Service in 1994 as assistant commissioner and magistrate in administration cadre. During his career, he served as Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and additional district commissioner.

