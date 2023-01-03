

RAKUB gets new Deputy Managing Director

Prior to the new assignment, he was general manager of Rupali Bank Limited (RBL) at its head office in Dhaka where he was the head of 14 divisions, said a RAKUB press release on Sunday.

After obtaining a post-graduation degree in Islamic History and Culture from National University he started his banking career in RBL as senior officer in 1998.

Kazi Rahman obtained MBA degree from Khulna University and banking diploma from the Institute of Bankers Bangladesh, the release added. -BSS











Kazi Abdur Rahman has joined Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) as its Deputy Managing Director (DMD) recently upon his promotion to the new post.Prior to the new assignment, he was general manager of Rupali Bank Limited (RBL) at its head office in Dhaka where he was the head of 14 divisions, said a RAKUB press release on Sunday.After obtaining a post-graduation degree in Islamic History and Culture from National University he started his banking career in RBL as senior officer in 1998.Kazi Rahman obtained MBA degree from Khulna University and banking diploma from the Institute of Bankers Bangladesh, the release added. -BSS