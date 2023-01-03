

SIBL opens seven sub-branches

Dr. Md. MahbubUlAlam, Chairman of the Bank, inaugurated the sub-branches as the chief guest while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the programme.

Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director delivered welcome speech on the occasion.

Among others, Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of HRD, Md. Akmal Hossain, Head of International Division, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, Saif Al-Amin, Head of BC and GBD and other senior officials were present at the event.

Managers of different branches, In-charges of the sub-branches, and local dignitaries also joined the programme virtually.















