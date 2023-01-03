

Fresh launches Lexus Biscuit

On Saturday, an event was held at a luxurious hotel in Dhaka City to officially introduce Fresh Lexus Biscuit along with the sales conference, says a press release.

Director of MGI, Tahmina Mostafa was present at the ceremony. MGI Project Director (RDI) Aminur Rahman, Senior GM (Brand) Kazi Md. Mohiuddin, Head of Supply Chain Management RashedulHaque, GM (Operations) Arman Mahmud, GM (Accounts) Obaidur Rahman, Senior DGM (Sales) Mohammad Kamal Hossain Prince were also present at the ceremony.

With the slogan of 'Best Biscuits from the Best Ingredients', Fresh Biscuit is gradually earning the trust of the consumers. MGI Director Tahmina Mostafa said, "MGI's flagship brand Fresh never compromises with the quality in providing the best products to the consumers".















