Class XI, Tech, Diploma students now can pay application, registration fee thru bKash

Admission related fees of class XI, Technical and Diploma for 2022-23 session can be paid through bKash conveniently. The first phase of application of all education boards is already over, says a press release.

The students, selected in the first phase, will need to confirm their admission by paying the registration fee through bKash in between 1stJanuary to 8thJanuary. Besides, the application and registration fees of 2nd and 3rd phases can also be paid through bKash.

Due to this digital service, applicants can now pay their admission application and registration fees conveniently, swiftly and safely through bKash app anytime, from anywhere. As a result, students including those from remote areas can avoid visiting the educational institutions in person and pay fees from the comfort of their homes.

Applicants can see all the updates regarding admission by clicking on this link -http://xiclassadmission.gov.bd/.They can avail a BDT 3 cash back while paying any type of class XI admission fees via bKash app. A user can enjoy the cash back offer highest 10 times till January 31.

To pay the registration fee from bKash app, one needs to tap on 'Education Fee' icon. Then user needsto tap on 'XI Class Admission', put the name of education board, passing year, roll number and mobile number to complete following steps. In last step, after checking the fee amount, the transaction will be successful with bKash PIN. Upon successful transaction, applicant will get a message and a digital receipt. An SMS will also be sent to the user's contact number which should be saved for future reference.

Following the same process, applicants can apply for Technical and Diploma admission by selecting 'BTEB' from 'Education Fee' option of bKash app.














