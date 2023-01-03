Video
Home Business

Singer comes up with exciting New Year offers

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Desk

Electronics and home appliances company Singer Bangladesh has come up with exciting New Year Offers with the theme of "Start your new year with New Hope, New Home", says a press release.
Customers will get the opportunity to get rid of their old durables and take home new ones from Singer. In this special offer, customers can avail up to Tk 20,000 discount under exchange offers on refrigerators, up to Tk 7,900 discount on TVs, up to Tk 3,000 discount on Washing Machines, up to Tk 2,900 discount on Microwave Ovens and up to Tk 1,500 discount on Sewing Machines.
Besides, Singer is offering up to 25% Discount in Direct Cool Refrigerator, up to 6% Cash Discount in TV, up to 2500 Taka Cash discount in Washing Machine and free Rice Cooker with Microwave Oven. There are also many other lucrative offers in the selective models of the various product categories.
Customers can purchase Singer products in easy installments up to 12 months. Besides, depending on product category buyers can also avail zero interest up to 12 months.
This special campaign wil continue till January 31, 2023. For details, please contact to Singer call-centre- 16482 & visit at www.singerbd.com.


