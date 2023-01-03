Video
FCC repairs furniture of 20 academies in one day for free

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

As a part of Shrom Daan Dibos celebration, Fevicol Champions' Club (FCC) repaired unusable furniture at 20 underprivileged schools, madrasas and orphanages in Dhaka and Chittagong in a single day.
More than 1400 members of 20 FCCs participated in the day-long program Shrom Daan Dibos (day for giving labour for free),  held recently.
As a part of this initiative, FCC members donated "One Day Labour" to repair damaged furniture of select needy academic institutions like - schools, madrassas, orphanages supported by Pidilite Speciality Chemicals (BD) Pvt. Ltd. (PSCBPL), the makers of "Fevicol" the well-known and most loved brand of adhesives in Bangladesh.
FCC started its journey in Bangladesh in August 2019 with the objective of social and personal development of small and medium entrepreneurs who make furniture. The members of FCC conduct various social service initiatives like health check-up camps, blood donation camps, tree plantation, environment awareness programs etc. In line with that, in December, they celebrated "Shrom Daan Dibos" which is also celebrated in several other countries like India and Nepal on the very same day.
Appreciating this initiative, Mainak Dutta, Country Manager of PIDILITE Specialty Chemicals (BD) Pvt Ltd, said, "Our collective efforts towards overall development of the society is important for sustainable growth. Such initiatives of Fevicol Champions Clubs will positively impact the society and contribute to the country's growth. This is truly commendable. We are hopeful, that the FCC members will continue such initiatives in a much larger scale in future as well which would create a positive impact to the society".
PIDILITE Specialty Chemicals (BD) Pvt Ltd is a leading manufacturer of Adhesives & Sealants, Construction Chemicals, Engineering Products, DIY (Do-It-Yourself) Products and Polymer Emulsions in Bangladesh. PIDILITE include Dr. Fixit, M-Seal, Fevistick, Roff, Akron, Fevicryl.


