

MetLife BD top taxpayer for 12 years in a row

MetLife Bangladesh is the only insurance company which received this top taxpayer recognition.

MetLife Bangladesh has been awarded with this recognition under "Other Category (Company)" for its significant contribution of over 281 Crore Taka as tax to the country's economy.

Ala Uddin, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer received the award on behalf of MetLife Bangladesh at the ceremony.

Top Taxpayer recognition ceremony was attended by A H M Mustafa Kamal, Honorable Finance Minister, Ministry of Finance, Fatima Yasmin, Senior Secretary of the Finance Division of the Finance Ministry, and Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem, Senior Secretary Internal Resources Division (IRD) & Chairman, National Board of Revenue (NBR), Ministry of Finance.

MetLife Bangladesh provides international standard life insurance services to over 1 million individual customers in Bangladesh and more than 800 organizations.













