Tech-based education imperative to embrace 5IR

The experts have said education has to be modernised and technology-based to get a skilled workforce to face the 5th industrial revolution (5IR).

They were speaking at the webinar "5th industrial revolution and importance of entrepreneurship in Bangladesh's perspective" organised by the Dhaka School of Economics, a constituent institution of Dhaka University, Sunday.

Professor Muhammad Mahboob Ali, the coordinator of the entrepreneurial economics programme at the Dhaka School of Economics, chaired the webinar.

The 5th industrial revolution is helpful for the present government's vision of building a Smart Bangladesh, where a smart humanistic approach may be included as the fifth pillar, he said.

Sardana Khan, a lecturer at Australia's CQUniversity, said the job market should be thought of internationally. "The students should not limit their choices to the local job market only."

Professor KS Gupta, a higher education expert from India's Bangalore, was present at the event as the chief guest.

Shamima Haque, assistant professor at Techno Main Saltlake in India, delivered the keynote presentation at the event. -UNB













