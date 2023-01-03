BRRI develops apps to quick identify rice plant disease



Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque (sitting middle) attends inauguration of the six-day annual research review workshop at the BRRI recently.

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque inaugurated the rice solution mobile apps technology while attending at the six-day annual research review workshop held at the BRRI recently.

"The country's 10-18 percent rice output becomes wastage every year due to various reasons including different pest attack," the minister said, adding that the apps will work as an important tool for providing information on area-wise rice pests and extreme disease outbreak along with carry out research programmes by the scientists as per need basis.

The apps will automatically provide advisory suggestions to the farmers after assessing the problem received as input through the apps and then as a result, the farmers will get their solution instantly staying in the field by saving their time, expenditure and travel cost.

With the supervision of BRRI's ICT cell, the researcher and farmer friendly dynamic mobile apps has been developed with the assistance of One ICT Software Company under mobile game and application skilled development (second amendment) project run by the ICT division.

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam and BRRI Director General Dr M Shahjahan Kabir, among others, attended the function. -BSS



















Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) has developed rice solution apps for the first time to identify different rice plant diseases and its quick recovery through sending picture of the affected plants on mobile apps from the spot.Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque inaugurated the rice solution mobile apps technology while attending at the six-day annual research review workshop held at the BRRI recently."The country's 10-18 percent rice output becomes wastage every year due to various reasons including different pest attack," the minister said, adding that the apps will work as an important tool for providing information on area-wise rice pests and extreme disease outbreak along with carry out research programmes by the scientists as per need basis.The apps will automatically provide advisory suggestions to the farmers after assessing the problem received as input through the apps and then as a result, the farmers will get their solution instantly staying in the field by saving their time, expenditure and travel cost.With the supervision of BRRI's ICT cell, the researcher and farmer friendly dynamic mobile apps has been developed with the assistance of One ICT Software Company under mobile game and application skilled development (second amendment) project run by the ICT division.State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam and BRRI Director General Dr M Shahjahan Kabir, among others, attended the function. -BSS