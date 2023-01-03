Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 January, 2023, 11:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

18 Bangladeshi firms to take part in Frankfurt trade show

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Correspondent

A total of 18 Bangladeshi home textile manufacturing companies will take part in the four-day trade show 'Heimtextil Frankfurt 2023' to be held in Germany from January 10 to 13.
 Among the Bangladeshi exhibitors, some companies, including Debonair Padding and Quality Solution, Jaantex Industries and Innovating Fabric Ltd, will take part under Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) pavilion while the other companies, including ACS Textiles, Karupannya Rangpur, Momtex Expo, Zaber and Zubair and Shabab Fabrics, will participate directly, said a press release.
 This year Karupannya Rangpur and Neel Nagar Industries are located in Hall 06, displaying high end Jute products and polyester staple fiber products respectively.
 ACS Textiles has the largest booth from Asia in Hall 10.2 while Momtex Expo and Premeir 1888 limited, Zaber and Zubair will also showcase their products in the premium hall. Upcoming home textile fairs are in Shanghai, New Delhi and New York.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan hikes wheat flour price by 62pc in utility stores
BCC holds job fair for specially-abled persons Jan 7
Stocks fall for 2nd day on selling pressure
66pc taxpayers fail to submit returns by Jan 1 deadline
JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank seek dismissal of lawsuits
BWDB appoints Engr Md Nurul Islam as ADG
Abdullah Sazzad joins BADC as Chairman
RAKUB gets new Deputy Managing Director


Latest News
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use
Biman to be smart airline in 'Smart Bangladesh': CEO
EU, Beijing heading for collision over China’s COVID crisis
UK all-party parliamentary group meets Speaker
LDA to take part in BNP's anti-govt movement
Life insurance official cushed under train in Khilgaon
BPL 2023: Ticket prices for first phase revealed
Two children killed in Kashmir blast day after four gunned down
BGB man kills himself with service weapon in Satkhira
Sheikh Hasina's resignation a must for free, fair elections: Gayeshwar
Most Read News
12 kg LPG cylinder price slashed by Tk 65
Technical glitch delays metro rail ticket sale at Agargaon station
Armed attack on Mexican prison leaves 14 dead
Workplace accidents: 1034 workers died in 2022
New York legalizes human composting after death
Bangladesh envoys asked to respond anti-state propaganda spontaneously
Ice, Yaba worth Tk 5cr recovered in Teknaf
Ukraine reports more Russian drone attacks
Keep serving people to sustain public trust: PM
HC grants bail to Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas in Nayapaltan cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft