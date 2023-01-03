18 Bangladeshi firms to take part in Frankfurt trade show

A total of 18 Bangladeshi home textile manufacturing companies will take part in the four-day trade show 'Heimtextil Frankfurt 2023' to be held in Germany from January 10 to 13.

Among the Bangladeshi exhibitors, some companies, including Debonair Padding and Quality Solution, Jaantex Industries and Innovating Fabric Ltd, will take part under Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) pavilion while the other companies, including ACS Textiles, Karupannya Rangpur, Momtex Expo, Zaber and Zubair and Shabab Fabrics, will participate directly, said a press release.

This year Karupannya Rangpur and Neel Nagar Industries are located in Hall 06, displaying high end Jute products and polyester staple fiber products respectively.

ACS Textiles has the largest booth from Asia in Hall 10.2 while Momtex Expo and Premeir 1888 limited, Zaber and Zubair will also showcase their products in the premium hall. Upcoming home textile fairs are in Shanghai, New Delhi and New York.













