StanChart highest taxpayer in banking category

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) has recently been recognised as the Highest Taxpayer in Banking category in the Assessment Year 2021-22 by the National Board of Revenue.

As the apex authority of tax administration in Bangladesh, NBR handed out tax cards to 141 individuals and companies as top taxpayers at a ceremony in Dhaka for their outstanding contribution as model taxpayers in the development of the nation.

StanChart Consumer, Private and Business Banking Head Sabbir Ahmed received the award on behalf of the bank, says a press release.

"This recognition is a testament to our commitment to remain a partner in progress to Bangladesh. We have been one of the highest taxpayers in the banking category consistently over many years. It is a matter of pride for us at Standard Chartered to see that, through our significant contribution to the national exchequer, we are a force for good in the journey to prosperity of this nation.













