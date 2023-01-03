Video
‘Smart power sector a must for smart Bangladesh’

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid (middle) addressing a workshop titled 'DPDC's Smart Grid Pilot Project' at Bidyut Bhaban on Sunday.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said that power management must be made smart to build 'smart Bangladesh'.
"Human resource development and technology-friendly population will work behind the scene to build smart Bangladesh," he said this while addressing at a workshop titled 'DPDC's Smart Grid Pilot Project' at Bidyut Bhaban on Sunday.
The state minister said that common people will take time to make themselves as technology befitting, but they should be encouraged with modern technology.
 "Vast areas of the Rural Electrification Board would be brought under modernization quickly. It is necessary to coordinate all the activities of various departments and take technology-friendly integrated plan," he said.
Nasrul Hamid emphasised on making 'Smart Grid' Policy soon.
Under the pilot project, construction and expansion of substations, installation of capacitor bank and introduction of power system smart grid will be transformed, he said.
"Integrated Smart Grid will include Integrated Communication Systems, Advanced Sensing with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Measurement of Infrastructure, Comprehensive Decision Support and Easy to use System Interfaces," the state minister added.
He said, initially such of the facilities will be available at Satmasjid Road, Lalmatia, Asadgate and Jigatola and in phases it will be expanded in other parts of the capital.
Managing Director of NKSOFT Corporation, USA, Shakhawat John Chaudhary presented a digital presentation on how the Smart Grid will work.
Managing Director of the DPDC Engineer Bikas Dewan chaired the programme, while Director of Global Brand Communication, USA, Farzana Yasmin Asha, European Union Minister Consular and Head of Cooperation Maurizio Cian also spoke.    -BSS


