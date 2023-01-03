Video
LPG prices slashed by Tk 5 per kg to mark New Year

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has reduced the price of liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, used for cooking and powering vehicles, by more than Tk 5 per kilogram for January.
This means, for a 12 kg LPG cylinder, the type most commonly used in households, consumers have to pay Tk 1,232, including VAT, as the price stands at Tk 105.63 per kg. The price of the cylinder is down Tk 65 from December.
The new price will be effective from 6 pm on Monday, according to BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil.
According to the announcement, the prices of propane and butane in January have been fixed at $590 and $650 respectively based on Saudi Aramco's prices. Accordingly, the price of the propane and butane mixture is fixed at $599.75.
The price of private LPG supplied in liquid form through a reticulated system has been fixed at Tk 99.46 per kg, including VAT for January. The price was Tk 104.85 per kg in December.
The price of Autogas, or LPG used in vehicles, has been fixed at Tk 57.41 per litre, including VAT.
The BERC has set the price of LPG each month by adjusting the prices of propane and butane with those set by Saudi Aramco to keep pace with the international market since 2021.
    -bdnews24.com


