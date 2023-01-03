Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 January, 2023, 11:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DITF is slowly opening to big crowd as businesses open windows

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

The Dhaka International Trade Fair opened on January 1 is slowly drawing crowd and traders are pinning great expectations for brisk business.
Abu Sufian, a crockery trader of Dhaka's New Market participating in the fair stayed away from the event in 2022 because he thought the business might go dull in the wake of Covid-19 at home and abroad.
But he joined the fair this time after realizing that the decision to shun the fair last year was wrong. The crowd of traders and customers were remarkable in 2022 despite health restrictions over the pandemic.
The crowds still get bigger as many stalls are preparing to open business. But  Sufian believes the fair will fetch huge crowds in an environment free from pandemic restrictions or fear of infection.
Foreign companies which have booked pavilions and stalls are yet to fully open business. They are fixing their arrangement. Local small businesses and eatery boxes have so far opened windows.   
Small businessman Abdul Qayum, who comes to the fair with different pickles he produces is also hoping for the better business. He has booked two stalls after getting good response last year. Customers like his products because they are chemical-free, he said.
Arif Qureshi, a businessman who sells home decoration products collected from Kashmir, also hopes good business in the pandemic free environment. Visitors were crowding at his stalls on the very first day and he fells inspired.
Sadia Mona from Uttara in the capital was checking bed covers for his living rooms and dining tables. She is an entrepreneur herself. "I've come to see if there's any new model. I've chosen some. Now the haggling begins."
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the month-long fair at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre on Sunday.
Arif said the venue of the fair is of international standards. "Now it seems that I am enjoying participating in an international fair," he said.
In the first day, most stalls and pavilions at the centre and outer premises were    still being decorated. Construction and decoration of most pavilions and stalls are yet to be completed. Those completed are arranging products for visitors.
The number of visitors was low on Sunday as most stalls were preparing for business, shopkeepers said.
From a different angle, Suman Sarkar, a college student from Gausia of Narayanganj, expressed displeasure with dusty environment in the fair arising out of fixing stalls. He called for action to end the practice of preparing stalls after the opening.
The fair is open from 10am to 9pm. Visitors will be allowed for one more hour on holidays.
This time, traders from 12 countries, including India, Hong Kong, Turkey, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Pakistan, Thailand and Nepal have joined the fair.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan hikes wheat flour price by 62pc in utility stores
BCC holds job fair for specially-abled persons Jan 7
Stocks fall for 2nd day on selling pressure
66pc taxpayers fail to submit returns by Jan 1 deadline
JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank seek dismissal of lawsuits
BWDB appoints Engr Md Nurul Islam as ADG
Abdullah Sazzad joins BADC as Chairman
RAKUB gets new Deputy Managing Director


Latest News
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use
Biman to be smart airline in 'Smart Bangladesh': CEO
EU, Beijing heading for collision over China’s COVID crisis
UK all-party parliamentary group meets Speaker
LDA to take part in BNP's anti-govt movement
Life insurance official cushed under train in Khilgaon
BPL 2023: Ticket prices for first phase revealed
Two children killed in Kashmir blast day after four gunned down
BGB man kills himself with service weapon in Satkhira
Sheikh Hasina's resignation a must for free, fair elections: Gayeshwar
Most Read News
12 kg LPG cylinder price slashed by Tk 65
Technical glitch delays metro rail ticket sale at Agargaon station
Armed attack on Mexican prison leaves 14 dead
Workplace accidents: 1034 workers died in 2022
New York legalizes human composting after death
Bangladesh envoys asked to respond anti-state propaganda spontaneously
Ice, Yaba worth Tk 5cr recovered in Teknaf
Ukraine reports more Russian drone attacks
Keep serving people to sustain public trust: PM
HC grants bail to Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas in Nayapaltan cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft