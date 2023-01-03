DITF is slowly opening to big crowd as businesses open windows

The Dhaka International Trade Fair opened on January 1 is slowly drawing crowd and traders are pinning great expectations for brisk business.

Abu Sufian, a crockery trader of Dhaka's New Market participating in the fair stayed away from the event in 2022 because he thought the business might go dull in the wake of Covid-19 at home and abroad.

But he joined the fair this time after realizing that the decision to shun the fair last year was wrong. The crowd of traders and customers were remarkable in 2022 despite health restrictions over the pandemic.

The crowds still get bigger as many stalls are preparing to open business. But Sufian believes the fair will fetch huge crowds in an environment free from pandemic restrictions or fear of infection.

Foreign companies which have booked pavilions and stalls are yet to fully open business. They are fixing their arrangement. Local small businesses and eatery boxes have so far opened windows.

Small businessman Abdul Qayum, who comes to the fair with different pickles he produces is also hoping for the better business. He has booked two stalls after getting good response last year. Customers like his products because they are chemical-free, he said.

Arif Qureshi, a businessman who sells home decoration products collected from Kashmir, also hopes good business in the pandemic free environment. Visitors were crowding at his stalls on the very first day and he fells inspired.

Sadia Mona from Uttara in the capital was checking bed covers for his living rooms and dining tables. She is an entrepreneur herself. "I've come to see if there's any new model. I've chosen some. Now the haggling begins."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the month-long fair at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre on Sunday.

Arif said the venue of the fair is of international standards. "Now it seems that I am enjoying participating in an international fair," he said.

In the first day, most stalls and pavilions at the centre and outer premises were still being decorated. Construction and decoration of most pavilions and stalls are yet to be completed. Those completed are arranging products for visitors.

The number of visitors was low on Sunday as most stalls were preparing for business, shopkeepers said.

From a different angle, Suman Sarkar, a college student from Gausia of Narayanganj, expressed displeasure with dusty environment in the fair arising out of fixing stalls. He called for action to end the practice of preparing stalls after the opening.

The fair is open from 10am to 9pm. Visitors will be allowed for one more hour on holidays.

This time, traders from 12 countries, including India, Hong Kong, Turkey, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Pakistan, Thailand and Nepal have joined the fair. -bdnews24.com











