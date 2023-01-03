BEZA, Fervant Multiboard Industries ink land lease deal

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) has inked a land lease agreement with Fervant Multiboard Industries Limited.

Under the agreement, BEZA has allocated 60 acres of land for the company at the Jamalpur Economic Zone (EZ), said a press release.

BEZA Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun presided over the agreement signing function.

BEZA Executive Member Md Ali Ahsan, Chairman of the Fervant Multiboard Industries Limited SM Mahbubul Alam inked the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at the BEZA conference room in the city on Sunday.

In his speech, Shaikh Yusuf Harun said BEZA has been able to create a sound investment-friendly environment in Bangladesh, and so, the demand for land under BEZA is constantly increasing.

He mentioned that all facilities, including utilities, are being provided at the doorstep of the investors at Jamalpur EZ.

As a result of the development of this region, the people of remote areas will enjoy the benefits of industrialization, he added. -BSS













