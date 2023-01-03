Video
BD-based B2B marketplace EkkBaz raises $500,000 in funding

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh based B2B marketplace EkkBaz with an embedded financing platform for small businesses, has recently managed to raise US $ 500,000 in funding.
EkkBaz has been able to raise the funding from Haitou Global, KeyStone Capital, Artesian and Enterprise Singapore even if the fund will be used to grow the team and expand its operations in Singapore, Bangladesh and Vietnam, says a press release.
As per reports, EkkBaz was founded in 2021 with the goal of providing small businesses access to affordable financing and a platform to sell their products and services by Enam Chowdhury, an ex-Microsoft and Zobaida Sultana, both of who have more than 20 years of experience in the supply chain and technology sectors.
Meanwhile, expressing excitement over investment in EkkBaz as the E-commerce + BNPL business model, CEO at Haitou Global, Jerry Wang reportedly maintained it is a successful model in the SEA market with great potential while also adding they were proud of how EkkBaz has been bringing greater financial inclusion to Bangladesh.


