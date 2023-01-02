BNP expels Sattar after he collects nomination form for by-polls

Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, former adviser to the BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, and also a former BNP lawmaker from Brahmanbaria-2 constituency, has been expelled from all posts of the party for collecting nomination form for the upcoming by-polls to the

same seat for violating the party's order.

Sattar Bhuiyan has been expelled from all posts of the party, including primary membership, for violating the party order and his involvement in activities that violate party discipline, said a press release signed by BNP's Acting Office Secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince on Sunday.

It is to be noted that Abdus Sattar collected his nomination form on Sunday for contesting the by-election to Brahmanbaria-2 constituency.

A man named as Abdur Rashid has collected the nomination form on behalf of Bhuiyan from the Brahmanbaria Election Commission office on Sunday, said the district election officer Md Zillur Rahman.

On Saturday, former state minister Sattar Bhuiyan resigned from the post of BNP Chairperson's adviser and all other posts of the party. He submitted his resignation letter to the BNP chairperson's office on Thursday night, said his son Mainul Hasan Bhuiyan told journalists.

About the resignation of his father, Mainul said, "My father has been with the politics of BNP since its inception. He was president of Brahmanbaria district BNP for 27 consecutive years. He resigned from the parliament as per the decision of the party but they are (party) not informing my father about the decisions made at central and district levels."

"We think that this is the right time to quit from the party with honour," he added.

Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, a five time lawmaker, resigned from the parliament on December 11.














