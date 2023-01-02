Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 January, 2023, 11:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP expels Sattar after he collects nomination form for by-polls

Published : Monday, 2 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, former adviser to the BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, and also a former BNP lawmaker from Brahmanbaria-2 constituency, has been expelled from all posts of the party for collecting nomination form for the upcoming by-polls to the
    same seat for violating the party's order.
Sattar Bhuiyan has been expelled from all posts of the party, including primary membership, for violating the party order and his involvement in activities that violate party discipline, said a press release signed by BNP's Acting Office Secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince on Sunday.
It is to be noted that Abdus Sattar collected his nomination form on Sunday for contesting the by-election to Brahmanbaria-2 constituency.
A man named as Abdur Rashid has collected the nomination form on behalf of Bhuiyan from the Brahmanbaria Election Commission office on Sunday, said the district election officer Md Zillur Rahman.
On Saturday, former state minister Sattar Bhuiyan resigned from the post of BNP Chairperson's adviser and all other posts of the party. He submitted his resignation letter to the BNP chairperson's office on Thursday night, said his son Mainul Hasan Bhuiyan told journalists.
About the resignation of his father, Mainul said, "My father has been with the politics of BNP since its inception. He was president of Brahmanbaria district BNP for 27 consecutive years. He resigned from the parliament as per the decision of the party but they are (party) not informing my father about the decisions made at central and district levels."
"We think that this is the right time to quit from the party with honour," he added.
Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, a five time lawmaker, resigned from the parliament on December 11.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
N Korea's Kim orders 'exponential' increase of nuclear arsenal, as tensions soar
BNP expels Sattar after he collects nomination form for by-polls
CPC greets Hasina on re-election as AL president
Fallen sky lanterns of New Year halt metro rail for 2 hrs
AL names 80 out of 81 EC members
AL fields 3 out of 6 candidates for JS by-polls
Pay production cost to get smooth supply of gas, power: PM tells industries
Road Transport Rules 2022 in offing


Latest News
Prisoner dies while undergoing treatment at Gazipur hospital
Narail boat capsize: Death toll climbs to 5
Workplace accidents: 1034 workers died in 2022
Now Ashuganj BNP declares Abdus Sattar persona non grata
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games kicks off
Govt will fail to suppress opposition movement: Nazrul Islam Khan
Bogura by-election: Hero Alam collects nomination
Gonoforum to take part in collective movement: Montu
Rail communications of Khulna with other parts of the country restored
Danish screenwriter Lise Nørgaard dies at age 105
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi national yet again
'Ukraine will not forgive' Russia after latest strikes: Zelensky
BCL activist stabbed dead in Dhaka infighting
Pay production cost to get smooth gas, electricity supply: PM
COVID: Bangladesh reports first cases of new variant BF.7
3 including JSTU student killed being crushed by truck in Jashore
Khandker Mahbub Hossain's janaza held
General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2023
BB heist: Probe report submission deferred to Feb 14
Doused sky lanterns halted metro rail operations for 2hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft