Monday, 2 January, 2023, 11:17 PM
CPC greets Hasina on re-election as AL president

Published : Monday, 2 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Communist Party of China (CPC) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as Awami League president in its 22nd national council.
In a message sent to Hasina, it states that China-Bangladesh strategic cooperative partnership has been going into greater depth in the recent years thanks to the personal care and guidance of CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping and AL President Sheikh Hasina.
"The Communist Party of China stands ready to work with the Awami League to follow the guidance of the important consensus reached between leaders of both countries, continuously deepen political mutual trust, and
    actively implement the MOU on Exchanges and Cooperation signed by our two parties, whereby experience on party and state governance could be shared and practical cooperation across the board promoted," it said.
"By so doing, we can play a positive role in underpinning the sustained and steady development of our bilateral relations and bringing greater benefits to our two countries and peoples," it added.
Liu, Minister of International Department of CPC Central Committee signed the message sent on December 28, said the PM's press wing here.
"Delighted upon hearing Your Excellency's re-election as President of the Bangladesh Awami League at its 22nd National Council, I wish to extend, on behalf of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and in my own name, my heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency and the Awami League," said Liu Jianchao in the message.
For over a decade, the Awami League, under your leadership, has made important contributions to the socioeconomic development of Bangladesh, enabling it to graduate from the Least Developed Countries and rank the first in South Asia in terms of per capita income, it reads.
"It is our belief that, under your leadership, the Awami League will make continued efforts to realise the dream of "Sonar Bangla" at an early date proposed by your late father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, thus delivering greater benefits to the Bangladeshi people," said it.    -UNB


