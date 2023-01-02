AL names 80 out of 81 EC members

The names of the members of the 81-member central executive council of the ruling Awami League (AL) were finalized on Sunday. AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday night announced 27 names out of the 28 members and one other will be announced later.

A meeting of the Parliamentary Nomination Board of AL was held at Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's official residence, in the evening. AL President Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.

Later, the party's General Secretary announced the names of the members of the new central executive council of the party to the journalists in front of Ganabhaban.

AL members in the new central executive council are Abul Hasnat Abdullah, Nurul Islam Thandu, Bipul Ghosh, Dipankar Talukdar, Aminul Alam Milon, Begum Akhtar Jahan, Dr Mushfiq Hossain Chowdhury, Marina Zaman, Parveen Zaman Kalpana, Adv Safura Begum Rumi, Prof Mohammad Ali Arafat, Tarana Halim, Sanjida Khanum, Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia, Anwar Hossain, Anisur Rahman, Shahabuddin Faraji, Iqbal Hossain Apu, Golam Rabbani Chinu, Marufa Akhter Popy, Raymond Arang, Gloria Sarkar Jharna, Sayeed Khokon, Azizur Rahman Don, Sakhawat Hossain Shafiq, Dilip Kumar Chatterjee and Tariq Sujat. The name of the remaining one will be announced later.

Former State Minister Tarana Halim, Chairman of Suchinta Foundation Mohammad Ali Arafat, Dilip Kumar Chatterjee, Tariq Sujat have come as new faces among the 27 names announced.

Besides, Syed Abdul Awal Shamim, a member of the last committee, has become the Deputy Publicity Secretary of Awami League. And Shakhawat Hossain Shafiq, the organizing secretary of the previous committee, has been kept as a central member.

Meanwhile, Awami League Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim has been made a member of Awami League Local Government Nomination Board.

The 22nd National Council of Awami League elected the new President Sheikh Hasina for the tenth consecutive time and Obaidul Quader as the General Secretary for the third time. On that day, Sheikh Hasina announced the names of the leaders nominated for 48 positions in the 81-member committee.

Later, Youth and Sports Affairs Secretary Mashrafe Bin Murtaza was elected in Awami League presidium meeting. Besides, Syeda Jebunnesha Haque of Sylhet has become a presidium member of Awami League.

No one has been announced yet for the one post of presidium member and Labour Affairs Secretary in the full committee of Awami League.




















