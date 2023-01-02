AL fields 3 out of 6 candidates for JS by-polls

The ruling Awami League (AL) on Sunday decided to field party candidates in three out of six by-elections of parliamentary seats. The party has

decided to leave two seats for two parties of the ruling 14-party alliance - one for Workers' party and another for JSD. Besides, the rest of the seat will remain open to contestants.

After the meeting of Parliamentary Nomination Board of AL, General Secretary Obaidul Quader informed this at a press meet in front of Ganabhaban, the official residence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

AL President Sheikh Hasina, also the President of the Parliamentary Nomination Board, chaired the meeting which started at 4:30pm on Sunday at Ganabhaban.

According to AL General Secretary, Ragebul Ahsan Ripu in Bogra-6, Mu Ziaur Rahman in Chapainawabganj-2 and Abdul Odud got AL nomination in Chapainawabganj-3 constituencies.

Meanwhile, Obaidul Quader said, "Workers Party will field candidate in Thakurgaon-3 seat and JSD will name candidate for Bogra-4 seat. And Brahmanbaria-2 seat has been kept open."

The Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule of the by-elections on December 18 and elections will be held on February 1 this year. The six seats fell vacant after the resignations of BNP MPs.













