Road Transport Rules 2022 in offing

To debar recruiting persons below 20 as drivers, conductors or supervisors of buses, minibuses, laguna or other transports, the government has finalised the 'Road Transport Rules 2022.

The Road Transport and Bridge Ministry drafted rules under the authority it got under the "Road Transport Act 2018'.

The rules have been designed to stop recruiting children as transport drivers, conductors and supervisors.

Once cleared, the authorities would start enforcing the rules, making it mandatory to take licence to become conductors and supervisors just as the drivers have to obtain.

According to the provision, regional deputy director or assistant director of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) or their representatives will function as the authorities to issue these

licences.

But none below 20 years in age would be eligible to apply for licence.

To get a licence from the BRTA, a conductor would be required to produce academic qualification of having passed at least class five while the supervisors- to produce class eight pass certificates. They would also need to pass the efficiency and medical tests to get licence.

To renew their licences, they have to submit application in prescribed forms 30 days before the expiry of their licences.

In case of delays, they would need to pay at least 25 per cent extra fee as fines.

With applications to be recruited, drivers would be required to produce valid driving licences, driving permits with experience certificates.

Similarly, conductors and supervisors have to produce valid licences issued by BRTA.

Dope test certificate would be mandatory for recruiting drivers, conductors and supervisors.

The drivers, conductors or supervisors must be given appointment letters and identity cards by employers.

The proposed rules would require signing agreements between employers and employees.

The drivers, conductors or supervisors must be paid wages and other facilities in accordance with Bangladesh Labour Law 2006'.

The working period of driver, conductor or supervisor was set at 48 hours per week and eight hours per day, with weekend of one day. But, working hours per day cannot exceed five hours at a stretch.

To work eight hours per day, there should an interval of half an hour.

The draft rules stipulate payment of over time for the performing extra duty.













