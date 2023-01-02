Year begins with hike in edible oil price

On the first day of New Year 2023, the prices of loose soybean oil increased in the city's kitchen markets in the capital.

On the other hand, the price of atta and flour has decreased, according to the government agency Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).

The TCB said, apart from the increase in soybean oil prices on Sunday, the first day of the year, prices of bottled soybean oil, local and imported onions, local turmeric, cumin, cinnamon, coriander and bay leaf have increased in the past week.

On the other hand, prices of farm eggs, local ginger, local garlic, potatoes, palm oil and rice fell in the last week, in addition to the fall in the prices of brown flour and white flour on the first day of the year.

According to TCB data, local onion prices have increased by 10.67 per cent in a week. One kg of local onion is being sold at Tk 35 to Tk 48, which was Tk 30 to Tk 45 earlier. And imported onions are selling at Tk 38 to Tk 45 per kg, which was Tk 30 to Tk 40 earlier. The price of imported onions increased by 18.57 per cent during the week.

Apart from this, the prices of local turmeric and one litre bottle of soybean oil is on the list of price increases in the last one week.

According to TCB, the price of a litre of soybean oil in a bottle increased by 3.29 per cent during the

week. One litre bottle of soybean oil is being sold at Tk 187 to Tk 190, which was Tk 178 to Tk 187 earlier. And a kg of local turmeric is being sold at Tk 220 to Tk 250, which was Tk 210 to Tk 250 earlier.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that the price of daily necessities, the price of loose soybean oil, has increased by 2.97 per cent on January 1. The price of one litre of loose soybean oil has increased from Tk 167 to Tk 180, which was Tk 157 to Tk 170 earlier.

On the other hand, the price of loose flour on January 1 decreased by 4 per cent. One kg of loose flour is being sold at Tk 58 to Tk 62, which was Tk 60 to Tk 65 earlier. The price of loose flour decreased by 3.52 per cent to Tk 65 to Tk 72 per kg, which was Tk 70 to Tk 72 earlier. The price of packet flour decreased by 1.21 per cent. Packet flour is being sold at Tk 78 to Tk 85 per kg, which was Tk 80 to Tk 85 earlier.

In addition to the rise and fall of prices on the first day of the year, the TCB report has also highlighted the information about the prices of daily necessities which have increased or decreased in a week. According to TCB data, the price of fine and coarse rice fell on December 28.

In this, the price of fine rice has decreased by 2.21 per cent. One kg of fine rice is being sold at Tk 68 to Tk 78, which was Tk 66 to Tk 75 earlier. And the price of coarse rice decreased by 2.97 per cent. A kg of coarse rice is being sold at Tk 46 to Tk 52, which was Tk 46 to Tk 55 earlier.

Along with rice, the price cuts include super palm oil, potatoes, local garlic and ginger and farm eggs. In this, the price of super palm oil has decreased by 2.53 per cent. One liter of super palm oil is being sold at Tk 130 to Tk 140, which was Tk 135 to Tk 142 earlier. The price of potato has decreased by 15.56 per cent. One kg of potato is being sold at Tk 16 to Tk 22, which was Tk 20 to Tk 25 earlier.

Besides, the price of local garlic has decreased by 8.82 per cent during the week. One kg of local garlic is being sold at Tk 75 to Tk 80, which was Tk 70 to Tk 100 earlier. Local ginger is being sold at Tk 120 to Tk 140 per kg, which was Tk 120 to Tk 150 earlier. And farm eggs are selling at Tk 35 to Tk 38, which was Tk 36 to Tk 38 earlier.

On the other hand, TCB said that the price of bay leaves has increased by 16.67 per cent in the last one week. Now a kg of bay leaf is being sold at Tk 150 to Tk 200, which was Tk 130 to Tk 170 earlier. The price of coriander has increased by 7.41 per cent. A kg of cilantro is being sold at Tk 130 to Tk 160, which was Tk 120 to Tk 150 earlier.

Cumin and cinnamon are also on the price hike list. Among these, cumin seeds are being sold at Tk 500 to Tk 570, which was Tk 500 to Tk 550 earlier. A kg of cinnamon is being sold at Tk 430 to Tk 520, which was Tk 430 to Tk 500 earlier.











