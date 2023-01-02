BB creates Tk100b revolving  export facilitation fund

Bangladesh Bank has created a revolving Tk 100 billion Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund (EFPF) for speedier and diversification of exports as well as for absorption of post covid-19 shocks.

The fund has been designed to face future challenges for Bangladesh in becoming a developing country in post least developed country days.

In a circular issued on Sunday, BB's Banking regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) listed the export oriented industries, the fund's main recipients for buying and importing raw materials.

The participatory scheduled commercial banks have been asked to contact BB's concerned department within January 22 to sign participatory agreements.

The fund would remain available to the export oriented industries until further notice for importing and buying raw materials against back to back letters of credit.

The Bank Company Act 1991 disqualifies loan defaulters from applying from the fund.

The BB circular added other terms and conditions for availing the fund.

The EFPF' end level receivers would be

required to pay maximum interest of 4 per cent to BB.

The participatory banks would have to pay 1.54 per cent interest to BB.

In other words, the lending banks would charge 2.5 per cent cost of business fee from their clients.

Members of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association and Bangladesh Textile Mills Association except its spinning units would be entitled to avail Tk 2 billion from the fund against back to back letters of credit.

The members of Bangladesh Dyed Yarn Exporters Association would be entitled to apply for a maximum Tk1.5 billion from the fund.

Single borrower exposure limit policy would be applicable to all the borrowers.

The BB circular says the loan will be for 180 days but BB can allow extra time for repayments if the borrowers apply seeking extra time citing logical grounds.

After assessing the grounds cited BB would provide no-objection certificates to the borrowers.

The circular set a series of terms and conditions for repayment by the banks' clients.

According to this agreement, the Private Finance Initiative (PFI) would be required to submit Demand Promissory Note (DP Note) in favour of Bangladesh Bank before it disburses pre-finance to the PFI to ensure repayment with interest.

In case of violations/deviations/non-compliance of the rules/regulations/notifications/ guidelines/circular/circular letters by the PFI will be immediately cancelled on approval from the pre-finance and BB would immediately deduct the pre-financed amount with penal interest (rate of which in mentioned in the related circular) from the noncompliant PFI?s current account maintained with Bangladesh Bank.

When asked a senior BGMEA office bearer told the Daily Observer that this will undoubtedly help export oriented industries to grow and face coming hurdles during post LDC days when the country becomes a developing country.

He said, "Due to covid-19 and regional conflict exports are facing turbulence and as our competitor countries are providing different facilities to their exporters, BB's new fund will support the country's export sector."

A textile mill owner said, "I can't say why the cotton yarn manufactures will get facilities from this."

He said spinning mills have been illogically deprived of the fund though this sector has been supporting exporters by providing yarns.











