Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 January, 2023, 11:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BB creates Tk100b revolving  export facilitation fund

Published : Monday, 2 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Shamsul Huda

Bangladesh Bank has created a revolving Tk 100 billion Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund (EFPF) for speedier and diversification of exports as well as for absorption of post covid-19 shocks.
The fund has been designed to face future  challenges for Bangladesh in becoming a developing country in post least developed country days.
In a circular issued on Sunday, BB's Banking regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) listed the export oriented industries, the fund's main recipients for buying and importing raw materials.
The participatory scheduled commercial banks have been asked to contact BB's concerned department  within January 22 to sign participatory agreements.
The fund would remain available to the export oriented industries until further notice for importing and buying raw materials against back to back letters of credit.
The Bank Company Act 1991 disqualifies loan defaulters from applying from the fund.
The BB circular added other terms and conditions for availing the fund.
The EFPF' end level receivers would be
    required to   pay maximum interest of 4 per cent to BB.
The participatory banks would have to pay 1.54 per cent interest to BB.
In other words, the lending banks would charge 2.5 per cent cost of business fee from their clients.
Members of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association and Bangladesh Textile Mills Association except its spinning units would be entitled to avail Tk 2 billion  from the fund against back to back letters of credit.
The members of Bangladesh Dyed Yarn Exporters Association would be entitled to apply for a maximum Tk1.5 billion from the fund.
Single borrower exposure limit policy would be applicable to all the borrowers.
The BB circular says the loan will be for 180 days but BB can allow extra time for repayments  if the borrowers apply seeking extra time citing logical grounds.
After assessing the grounds cited BB would provide no-objection certificates to the borrowers.
The circular set a series of terms and conditions for  repayment by the banks' clients.
According to this agreement, the Private Finance Initiative (PFI) would be required to  submit  Demand Promissory Note (DP Note) in favour of  Bangladesh Bank before it disburses pre-finance to the PFI to ensure repayment with interest.
In case of violations/deviations/non-compliance of the rules/regulations/notifications/ guidelines/circular/circular letters by the PFI will be immediately cancelled on approval from the pre-finance and BB would immediately deduct the pre-financed amount with penal interest (rate of which in mentioned in the related circular) from the noncompliant PFI?s current account maintained with Bangladesh Bank.
When asked a senior BGMEA office bearer told the Daily Observer that this will undoubtedly help  export oriented industries to grow and face  coming hurdles during post LDC days when the country becomes a developing country.
He said, "Due to covid-19 and regional conflict exports are facing turbulence and as our competitor countries are providing different facilities to their exporters, BB's new fund will support the country's export sector."
A textile mill owner said, "I can't say why the cotton yarn manufactures will get facilities from this."
He said spinning mills have been illogically deprived of the fund though this sector has been supporting exporters by providing yarns.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
N Korea's Kim orders 'exponential' increase of nuclear arsenal, as tensions soar
BNP expels Sattar after he collects nomination form for by-polls
CPC greets Hasina on re-election as AL president
Fallen sky lanterns of New Year halt metro rail for 2 hrs
AL names 80 out of 81 EC members
AL fields 3 out of 6 candidates for JS by-polls
Pay production cost to get smooth supply of gas, power: PM tells industries
Road Transport Rules 2022 in offing


Latest News
Prisoner dies while undergoing treatment at Gazipur hospital
Narail boat capsize: Death toll climbs to 5
Workplace accidents: 1034 workers died in 2022
Now Ashuganj BNP declares Abdus Sattar persona non grata
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games kicks off
Govt will fail to suppress opposition movement: Nazrul Islam Khan
Bogura by-election: Hero Alam collects nomination
Gonoforum to take part in collective movement: Montu
Rail communications of Khulna with other parts of the country restored
Danish screenwriter Lise Nørgaard dies at age 105
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi national yet again
'Ukraine will not forgive' Russia after latest strikes: Zelensky
BCL activist stabbed dead in Dhaka infighting
Pay production cost to get smooth gas, electricity supply: PM
COVID: Bangladesh reports first cases of new variant BF.7
3 including JSTU student killed being crushed by truck in Jashore
Khandker Mahbub Hossain's janaza held
General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2023
BB heist: Probe report submission deferred to Feb 14
Doused sky lanterns halted metro rail operations for 2hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft