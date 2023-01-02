

President Hamid turns 80

The Head of State was born on January 1, 1944 in a noble Muslim family in Kamalpur village of Mithamoin upazila of

Kishoreganj district.

Chinese President Xi Jinping greeted President Hamid on his eightieth birthday.

In a message, he wished President Abdul Hamid a sound health and success in days to come.

The Chinese President said he wants to take China-Bangladesh ties to a newer height in future.

China wants to work together with President Hamid for the welfare of the people of both countries, he added. -BSS













