10th Lit Fest in city from Jan 5-8

The tenth edition of Dhaka Lit Fest will be held at Bangla Academy from January 5 to 8.

The Lit Fest will feature Nobel Prize-winning author and internationally acclaimed prize-winning speakers; winners of the Booker and International Booker, Neustadt International, PEN/Pinter, Prix Médicis, Academy Award, Windham-Campbell Prize, Albert Medal, Waterstones Children's Book Prize, Aga Khan Award, the organizers said at a press conference on Sunday held at Jatiya Press Club.

Three directors of the organizing committee Sadaf Saaz, Ahsan Akbar and K Anis Ahmed separately presented the information.

The press conference informed that this year's line-up features Abdulrazak Gurnah, Nuruddin Farah, Amitav Ghosh, Hanif Kureishi, Pankaj Mishra, Tilda Swinton, Jon Lee Anderson, Onjali Rauf, Sarah Churchwell, Geetanjali Shree, Daisy Rockwell, Esther Freud, Alexandra Pringle, Dame Sarah Gilbert, Marina Mahathir, Joy Goswami, Anisul Hoque, Mashrur Arefin, Kamal Chowdhury, Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Marina Tabassum, Syed Manzoorul Islam, Imdadul Haq Milan, Kaiser Haq, Shaheen Akhtar, Amitabh Reza and Azmeri Haque Badhon, among others.

It said that over 500 speakers, performers, and thinkers representing five continents will participate in the 4-day event with over 175 sessions. As well as a diverse mix of conversations and dialogues, sessions on science and technology, there will be activities for children, young adults, film screenings, and theatrical, music, and cultural performances over the four days. An English newspaper Dhaka Tribune and online portal Bangla Tribune are the event's Title Sponsors, the City Bank Ltd as Platinum Sponsor with British Council as Strategic partner.

The online registration is open at register.dhakalitfest.com. Tickets are available for Tk 200 and Tk 500 and free entry for children under 12, it said.