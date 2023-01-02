Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 January, 2023, 11:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

10th Lit Fest in city from Jan 5-8

Published : Monday, 2 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

The tenth edition of Dhaka Lit Fest will be held at Bangla Academy from January 5 to 8.
The Lit Fest will feature Nobel Prize-winning author and internationally acclaimed prize-winning speakers; winners of the Booker and International Booker, Neustadt International, PEN/Pinter, Prix Médicis, Academy Award, Windham-Campbell Prize, Albert Medal, Waterstones Children's Book Prize, Aga Khan Award, the organizers said at a press conference on Sunday held at Jatiya Press Club.
Three directors of the organizing committee Sadaf Saaz, Ahsan Akbar and K Anis Ahmed separately presented the information.
The press conference informed that this year's line-up features Abdulrazak Gurnah, Nuruddin Farah, Amitav Ghosh, Hanif Kureishi, Pankaj Mishra, Tilda Swinton, Jon Lee Anderson, Onjali Rauf, Sarah Churchwell, Geetanjali Shree, Daisy Rockwell, Esther Freud, Alexandra Pringle, Dame Sarah Gilbert, Marina Mahathir, Joy Goswami, Anisul Hoque, Mashrur Arefin, Kamal Chowdhury, Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Marina Tabassum, Syed Manzoorul Islam, Imdadul Haq Milan, Kaiser Haq, Shaheen Akhtar, Amitabh Reza and Azmeri Haque Badhon, among others.
It said that over 500 speakers, performers, and thinkers representing five continents will participate in the 4-day event with over 175 sessions. As well as a diverse mix of conversations and dialogues, sessions on science and technology, there will be activities for children, young adults, film screenings, and theatrical, music, and cultural performances over the four days. An English newspaper Dhaka Tribune and online portal Bangla Tribune are the event's Title Sponsors, the City Bank Ltd as Platinum Sponsor with British Council as Strategic partner.
The online registration is open at register.dhakalitfest.com. Tickets are available for Tk 200 and Tk 500 and free entry for children under 12, it said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10th Lit Fest in city from Jan 5-8
Tiger census begins in the Sundarban
What is the link between winter storms and global warming?
A clash broke out between the law enforcers and activists and leaders
India should try to help its neighbours in their own national priorities: Ambassador Saran
DMP chief inspects security arrangement of MRT Line-6 route
Next year SSC in Apr, HSC in June: Edu Minister Dipu Moni
Dense fog disrupts Daulatdia-Paturia, Aricha-Kazirhat ferry services


Latest News
Prisoner dies while undergoing treatment at Gazipur hospital
Narail boat capsize: Death toll climbs to 5
Workplace accidents: 1034 workers died in 2022
Now Ashuganj BNP declares Abdus Sattar persona non grata
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games kicks off
Govt will fail to suppress opposition movement: Nazrul Islam Khan
Bogura by-election: Hero Alam collects nomination
Gonoforum to take part in collective movement: Montu
Rail communications of Khulna with other parts of the country restored
Danish screenwriter Lise Nørgaard dies at age 105
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi national yet again
'Ukraine will not forgive' Russia after latest strikes: Zelensky
BCL activist stabbed dead in Dhaka infighting
Pay production cost to get smooth gas, electricity supply: PM
COVID: Bangladesh reports first cases of new variant BF.7
3 including JSTU student killed being crushed by truck in Jashore
Khandker Mahbub Hossain's janaza held
General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2023
BB heist: Probe report submission deferred to Feb 14
Doused sky lanterns halted metro rail operations for 2hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft