Motorcyclist killed in N’ganj road crash

NARAYANGANJ, Jan 1: A motorcyclistwas killed in a road accident at Mouchak in Siddhirganj upazila of Narayanganj district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Jewel Chowdhury, son of Ebayedullah of Noakhali district.

The accident occurred in the area early in the morning when Jewel was heading towards Narayanganj from Noakhali, leaving him critically injured, said Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp.

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 11:30am. -UNB