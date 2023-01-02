Moderate to thick fog likely across country  

Bangladesh is likely see moderate to thick fog in 24 hours commencing 9:00am on Sunday, the weather office has said.

"Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the country during midnight to morning," said a regular bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, it said.

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 10.0 degree Celsius in Tetulia in 24 hours till 6:00am Sunday.

The highest temperature was recorded at 27.0 degree Celsius in Cox's Bazar and Teknaf.

Meanwhile, the ridge of Sub-continental high extends up to Bihar & adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay. -UNB







