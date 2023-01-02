Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 January, 2023, 11:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 106.92cr in Dec

Published : Monday, 2 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in different drives seized smuggled goods, arms, ammunition and drugs worth about Taka 106.92 crore across the country in October.
The seized drugs include 2,82,709 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 6.370 Kg of crystal meth, 14,326 bottles of phensidyl, 23,816 bottles of foreign liquor, 2,729 cans of beer, 2,696-kg hemp, 14-kg heroin, 22,762 ampoule injections, 6,892 bottles of Eskuf syrups, 1,434 Mkdil/Cofidil, 7,770 pieces of Anegra/senegra tablets, 13,98,855 pieces different types of medicines and 2,09,927 pieces of other tablets.
Other smuggled items include-7.63-kg gold, 17.300-kg silver, 1,78,703 cosmetics, 6,538 imitation jewelries, 12,987 sarees, 3,055 three-pieces, 2,359 readymade garments, 2,340 timber, 5,053-kg tea, 1,16,410-kg coal, 6,010 cubic foot stone, one 'Koshti Pather' touchstone, 98-kg turtle bones, 419 current net, 1313-kg pesticides, eight trucks, nine pick-up/ covered-van, 24 CNG/easy bike and 55 motorcycle and one pistols, one rifle, six guns, six cocktail, one artillery shot, 5014 round bullet and 295.650-kg explosive-like substance.
Meanwhile, BGB arrested 155 smugglers, 38 Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian nationals and taken legal action against them.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Motorcyclist killed in N’ganj road crash
Moderate to thick fog likely across country  
Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh distributes winter cloths among destitute people
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 106.92cr in Dec
‘Ansarullah Bangla Team member’ arrested in Ctg
Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique with other judges and lawyers places a wreath
Actions against those who will try to hamper voting right: Law Minister
BD logs 17 more Covid cases


Latest News
Prisoner dies while undergoing treatment at Gazipur hospital
Narail boat capsize: Death toll climbs to 5
Workplace accidents: 1034 workers died in 2022
Now Ashuganj BNP declares Abdus Sattar persona non grata
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games kicks off
Govt will fail to suppress opposition movement: Nazrul Islam Khan
Bogura by-election: Hero Alam collects nomination
Gonoforum to take part in collective movement: Montu
Rail communications of Khulna with other parts of the country restored
Danish screenwriter Lise Nørgaard dies at age 105
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi national yet again
'Ukraine will not forgive' Russia after latest strikes: Zelensky
BCL activist stabbed dead in Dhaka infighting
Pay production cost to get smooth gas, electricity supply: PM
COVID: Bangladesh reports first cases of new variant BF.7
3 including JSTU student killed being crushed by truck in Jashore
Khandker Mahbub Hossain's janaza held
General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2023
BB heist: Probe report submission deferred to Feb 14
Doused sky lanterns halted metro rail operations for 2hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft