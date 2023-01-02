BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 106.92cr in Dec

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in different drives seized smuggled goods, arms, ammunition and drugs worth about Taka 106.92 crore across the country in October.

The seized drugs include 2,82,709 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 6.370 Kg of crystal meth, 14,326 bottles of phensidyl, 23,816 bottles of foreign liquor, 2,729 cans of beer, 2,696-kg hemp, 14-kg heroin, 22,762 ampoule injections, 6,892 bottles of Eskuf syrups, 1,434 Mkdil/Cofidil, 7,770 pieces of Anegra/senegra tablets, 13,98,855 pieces different types of medicines and 2,09,927 pieces of other tablets.

Other smuggled items include-7.63-kg gold, 17.300-kg silver, 1,78,703 cosmetics, 6,538 imitation jewelries, 12,987 sarees, 3,055 three-pieces, 2,359 readymade garments, 2,340 timber, 5,053-kg tea, 1,16,410-kg coal, 6,010 cubic foot stone, one 'Koshti Pather' touchstone, 98-kg turtle bones, 419 current net, 1313-kg pesticides, eight trucks, nine pick-up/ covered-van, 24 CNG/easy bike and 55 motorcycle and one pistols, one rifle, six guns, six cocktail, one artillery shot, 5014 round bullet and 295.650-kg explosive-like substance.

Meanwhile, BGB arrested 155 smugglers, 38 Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian nationals and taken legal action against them. -BSS















