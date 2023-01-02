Video
Monday, 2 January, 2023
City News

‘Ansarullah Bangla Team member’ arrested in Ctg

Published : Monday, 2 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 1: Police arrested a suspected member of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team along with a firearm from Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram in the early hours of Saturday.
Mojaher Uddin alias Rajib, 33, was arrested from near gate no-2 of Chittagong Chemical complex near Barabkunda Bazar of the upazila.
Police also recovered a firearm and two rounds of bullet from his possession, said Tofail Ahmed, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sitakunda model police station, on Sunday.
"There are five cases against Mojaher. One case was filed against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act at Motijheel police station, another at Rajshahi's Puthia police station under the Anti-Narcotics Act and another at Sitakunda police station under the Arms Act," Tofail Ahmed said.
Police also said Mojaher came to Sitakhunda form Dhaka one and a half months ago and committed robbery in different places.     -UNB


