Actions against those who will try to hamper voting right: Law Minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Sunday hoped that all the political parties of the country would take part in next general election, to be held in line with the constitution after the end of incumbent government's tenure.

"Bangladesh is a democratic country. Elections are a common issue in democratic countries. The next elections will be held in accordance with the constitution, right way and at the right time," the law minster said.

He came up with the comments while talking to newsmen at his office after exchanging New Year greetings with the officials and the staff of the ministry.

He said that the term of the current government is five years. We hope that all parties will participate in the elections that will be held at the end of this government's tenure.

Anisul Huq further said the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is earnestly trying to strengthen the base of country's democracy and institutionalize the democracy here, adding, "Legal actions will be taken against those who will try to hamper the people's voting rights. If any party tries to create anarchy in the country, it will not be tolerated."

"We would try to deliver on the pledges we made to the people. Our job is to give priority to the development of the people and make Bangladesh a smart country by 2041," he added.

"If anyone wants to create chaos there, law enforcement will take legal action to uphold the law," the minister warned.

The development of democracy in this country has happened during the regime of Sheikh Hasina. Legal action will be taken if anyone obstructs the right of the people to exercise their right to vote in the country, the law minister noted.

Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division Secretary Md Moinul Kabir and Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar were present on the occasion, among others.
















