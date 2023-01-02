BD logs 17 more Covid cases

Bangladesh reported 17 more Covid cases in the 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,142, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity fell to 1.07 from Saturday's 1.27 percent as 1,585 samples were tested during the period.

The mortality and recovery rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent and 97.59 percent respectively, it added.

In November, the country reported 10 Covid-linked deaths and 1,345 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. -UNB













