Monday, 2 January, 2023, 11:15 PM
Home City News

KCC implementing roads, drainage improvement projects

Published : Monday, 2 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

KHULNA, January 01: The Khulna City Corporation (KCC) has been implementing two mega projects aiming to make the city more clean, green, modern as well as habitable one.
KCC also to begin construction works of modern garbage management development project very soon. The uplift works are being implemented around 85 percent with a budget of Taka 1,508.35 crore in the city at present. The project includes Construction of Roads and Drainage and Garbage Management Development Works, KCC officials said here on Sunday.
"KCC is now implementing the construction works of 400 roads, drain widening, canal digging and modern garbage management system at a cost of Taka 393 crore in the city," said the official.
Superintendent Engineer of the KCC Moshiuzzaman said the construction and repairing works of 65 roads and 62 drains are now progressing and the remaining works will begin soon.
"At present, 80 to 85 percent construction works of the roads and 70 to 75 percent of drains has already been completed, he said.
Besides, construction of footpaths are being also implemented while digging of Mayur River, canals including Matiakhali and Khuderkhal will begin within this month, he said, adding that the work order of these projects has already been given.
KCC will also implement waste water treatment plant, fecal sludge treatment and recycling plant, modern parks for the city's entertainment and 22 intersections in the city will beautify with heritage of Khulna, said Chief Planning Officer (Acting) Abir- ul-Jabbar.
Government has allotted Taka 421.40 crore for roads construction, Taka 342.57 crore for drainage construction though the estimated cost of the roads is Taka 607.56 crore and
823.79 crore. The construction works of KCC roads and drainage were started in 2019 and it will be ended by June 2023. A total of 182 kilometers of roads has already been constructed out of 275km roads while 82 km drainage has been completed out of 192km drainage in 31 wards.
Besides, Garbage management development project is expected to begin by January 2023 at Shalua area in Dumuria upazila, adjacent to Khulna city, he said, adding that the work order has given on December 13, said Chief Garbage Management Officer of KCC Engineer Md Abdul Aziz said. Government has allotted Taka 7 crore, so far, though estimated cost of the project is Taka 77 crore, he said.     -BSS


